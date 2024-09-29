GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Southern Railway seeks feasibility reports from Tiruchi, Madurai and Salem divisions on extension of two trains

Published - September 29, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram

Southern Railway has asked the Tiruchi, Madurai, and Salem railway divisions to carry out a feasibility study on extending the Madurai-Punalur Express to Villupuram via Tiruchi and the Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur passenger train up to Erode via Palani, Pollachi, and Palakkad Town.

This is based on proposals forwarded to the Southern Railway headquarters last month by the Tiruchi Railway Division. The Tiruchi Division had sought the extension of the Madurai-Punalur-Madurai Express (16729/30) up to Villupuram via Tiruchi and the extension of the Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai passenger (06415/16) up to Erode via Palakkad by merging with the Palakkad Town-Erode-Palakkad Town passenger (06818/19). 

Acting on the proposals, the Southern Railway headquarters recently sent a communication to the Tiruchi, Madurai, and Salem railway divisions to “advise” on the feasibility for the proposed extension of the trains with regular coaches. 

Railway sources said the mechanical departments of the Tiruchi, Madurai, and Salem divisions would analyse the proposals and send their views to the Southern Railway headquarters. The Railway Board, New Delhi, will accord the final approval.

Tiruchi will have two more trains passing through it to Kerala if the proposals are approved. The Tiruchi-Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchi Intercity express trains, Tiruchi-Palakkad-Tiruchi and the Karaikal-Ernakulam-Karaikal trains are the Kerala-bound inter-State trains originating in Tiruchi Division. The Chennai-Guruvayur, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Ananthapuri, Chennai-Mangaluru and the Chennai-Kollam Express trains are the other Kerala -bound trains passing via Tiruchi Junction. 

Once the proposal materialises, rail connectivity to Palani, Pollachi, and Palakkad would be established for the delta region travellers, especially those boarding from Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, and Thanjavur and nearby towns.  Rail travellers in the coastal areas of Nagapattinam, Nagore, and Karaikal had long been seeking the extension of the Madurai-Punalur-Madurai train to Karaikal via Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and Nagapattinam as it would provide them connectivity to destinations in the southern districts.

