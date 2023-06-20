Southern Railway revises timings of two unreserved express specials

June 20, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced revision in the timings of the Tiruchi - Karaikal unreserved express special and Karaikal - Thanjavur unreserved express special with effect from July 3.

As per the revised timing, the Tiruchi - Karaikal unreserved express special (Train No. 06880) will depart Tiruchi Junction at 9.50 a.m. and reach Karaikal at 2.05 p.m. The existing departure time of the train at Tiruchi Junction is 10.45 a.m. and the existing arrival time at Karaikal is 3 p.m.

As per the revised timing, the Karaikal - Thanjavur unreserved express special (Train No. 06457) will leave Karaikal at 1.20 p.m. and reach Thanjavur Junction at 4.15 p.m. from July 3, a Southern Railway press release said. The existing departure time of the train at Karaikal is 12.30 p.m. and the existing arrival time at Thanjavur Junction is 3.30 p.m. The revision in timings has been done for the convenience of passengers, a press release from the Southern Railway said.

