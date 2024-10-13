GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Southern Railway replaces two ‘vulnerable’ causeways with new bridges near Tiruchi to improve safety

The new bridges constructed using precast reinforced cement concrete twin boxes will prevent overflowing of water on the track during the monsoon season

Published - October 13, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram
The new bridge constructed recently using reinforced cement concrete twin boxes near Tiruchi.

The new bridge constructed recently using reinforced cement concrete twin boxes near Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a significant infrastructure upgrade, the Southern Railway has replaced two ‘vulnerable’ causeways near Tiruchi with two new bridges which were constructed using precast reinforced cement concrete twin boxes thereby greatly improving safety.

The new bridges - No. 1142A and 1143A - have been constructed near the Koraiyar river adjacent to the Rettai Malai between Tiruchi Junction and the Pungudi railway stations on the electrified Tiruchi - Dindigul broad gauge section. The BG section falls under the limits of the Madurai Railway Division. 

A lot of planning went into the execution of the project to ensure that there was minimal disruption to train services, a senior railway official said and added that the works had been completed well before the onset of the north east monsoon season. The infrastructure upgrade project has been executed at a cost of ₹ 9 crore. 

The bridges have been constructed to a length of 64.40 metres and 55.20 metres using precast reinforced cement concrete twin boxes. The construction was executed efficiently with minimal disruption to train services by availing line / power blocks for making preliminary arrangements and for launching of the RCC boxes.

Four spells of four-hour duration were made for the preliminary arrangements and nine spells of eight - hour duration for erection of base slabs, “L” shaped Guide Walls, RCC twin boxes and for regrading of track on approaches for both bridges. A team of railway technical personnel was involved in the planning and execution of the project. The launching of the precast boxes commenced at the project site from September 19 and the project concluded with the track work on October 9, the official said.

The construction of the two bridges will greatly improve safety by allowing water to flow below the bridges thereby preventing overflowing on the track which used to be the case previously when the causeways existed, the official further said.

On previous occasions, these ‘vulnerable’ spots had to be closely monitored by deploying watchman during heavy rains, the official said, adding that the construction of the bridges will now greatly enhance safety.

Published - October 13, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.