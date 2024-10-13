Southern Railway replaces two ‘vulnerable’ causeways with new bridges near Tiruchi to improve safety

In a significant infrastructure upgrade, the Southern Railway has replaced two ‘vulnerable’ causeways near Tiruchi with two new bridges which were constructed using precast reinforced cement concrete twin boxes thereby greatly improving safety.

The new bridges - No. 1142A and 1143A - have been constructed near the Koraiyar river adjacent to the Rettai Malai between Tiruchi Junction and the Pungudi railway stations on the electrified Tiruchi - Dindigul broad gauge section. The BG section falls under the limits of the Madurai Railway Division.

A lot of planning went into the execution of the project to ensure that there was minimal disruption to train services, a senior railway official said and added that the works had been completed well before the onset of the north east monsoon season. The infrastructure upgrade project has been executed at a cost of ₹ 9 crore.

The bridges have been constructed to a length of 64.40 metres and 55.20 metres using precast reinforced cement concrete twin boxes. The construction was executed efficiently with minimal disruption to train services by availing line / power blocks for making preliminary arrangements and for launching of the RCC boxes.

Four spells of four-hour duration were made for the preliminary arrangements and nine spells of eight - hour duration for erection of base slabs, “L” shaped Guide Walls, RCC twin boxes and for regrading of track on approaches for both bridges. A team of railway technical personnel was involved in the planning and execution of the project. The launching of the precast boxes commenced at the project site from September 19 and the project concluded with the track work on October 9, the official said.

The construction of the two bridges will greatly improve safety by allowing water to flow below the bridges thereby preventing overflowing on the track which used to be the case previously when the causeways existed, the official further said.

On previous occasions, these ‘vulnerable’ spots had to be closely monitored by deploying watchman during heavy rains, the official said, adding that the construction of the bridges will now greatly enhance safety.