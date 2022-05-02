Southern Railway ordered to pay compensation for deficiency in service, unfair trade practice

May 02, 2022 17:00 IST

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Tiruvarur, has ordered Southern Railway to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to a complainant for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The Commission passed orders in favour of the complainant, V. Mathialagan of Tiruvarur, a lawyer, who sought refund of ₹525 towards cancellation of his confirmed journey ticket from Tirupati to Tiruvarur and a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the mental agony and stress undergone by him due to negligence and deficiency in service on the part of Southern Railway.

The complainant claimed that on April 16, 2019, he booked tickets at the Ticket Booking Counter at Tiruvarur railway junction for himself and his friend to travel from Tirupati to Tiruvarur on April 25, 2019. However, he cancelled the ticket on April 24, 2019 by 10 p.m. through online and received a message that he could collect the refund amount by presenting the original computer issued ticket at the journey commencing station or at nearby Passenger Reservation System (PRS) location.

When the complainant approached the Ticket Booking Counter at Tiruvarur junction on April 26, 2019 to collect the refund amount, his request was turned down by the booking counter staff, who directed him to collect the refund from the journey commencing station or at nearby PRS locations.

Subsequently, the complainant served legal notices to the Divisional Railway Manager, Southern Railway, Tiruchi Division, the Station Master, Tiruvarur railway junction, and the Chief Commercial Manager, Southern Railway, Tiruchi Division, seeking the refund of ₹525 and why the ticket cancellation rules and PRS locations were not mentioned in the ticket.

He did receive a reply from the CCM in May 2019 stating that his request for refund of the cancellation amount at Tiruvarur could not be complied with citing the cancellation rules. Hence, Mr. Mathialagan moved the consumer forum for redressal of his grievance.

In the counter, Southern Railway oficials claimed that cancellation rules and other information could not be accommodated in the tickets in view of space constraint and, hence, there was no deficiency of service on their part in this case by pointing out the rules for cancellation of tickets.

They also claimed that the consumer forum had no jurisdiction to decide on the complaint of refund of fares as per the provisions of the Railway Claims Tribunal Act, 1987.

However, the forum after establishing that issues relating to refund of fares could be heard and decided by it by pointing out several judgments issued in this regard by various courts, including the Supreme Court, declared that Southern Railway was guilty of committing deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

It directed Southern Railway to pay the refund amount of ₹525 to the complainant along with ₹2 lakh as compensation for the mental agony and stress suffered by the complainant within two months from the date of issuance of the order.