Southern Railway GM inspects Thanjavur station, MP takes up demands of the railway users with him

Representatives from various associations in the region submit memorandums to the official; one of the requests was to shift the goods shed out of Thanjavur city limits

Published - July 04, 2024 07:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh on Thursday inspected the development work being taken up at the Thanjavur Railway Junction. Thanjavur MP S. Murasoli met Mr. Singh and raised various demands put forth by rail users associations.

Mr. Singh, who received the memorandums of the Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers Welfare Association, the Cauvery Delta Train Users Association, Thanjavur, and the Train Passengers Association, Papanasam, told the MP that the demands would be looked into.

Later, he inspected infrastructure development work being carried out at the Thanjavur Railway Junction under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and left for Tiruchi in the track inspection vehicle.

Police submit a petition

Before the General Manager boarded the inspection vehicle, a group of Tamil Nadu Railway Police personnel posted for duty at the Thanjavur Railway Junction presented a memorandum to him drawing his attention towards the sorry state of the Railway Police Station building.

In the memorandum, the policemen said the station located on the rail islet platform (encompassed by Platforms 2 and 3) gets flooded during monsoon as it lacks fully covered shelter facility.

Meanwhile, a group of youth from Thanjavur submitted a memorandum to the Southern Railway General Manager drawing his attention to the problems faced by road users at the Marys’ Corner Road and on the Sachithanantha Moopanar Salai near the Membalam due to the movement of heavy vehicles from and to the railway goods shed functioning on the Southern side of the junction.

When they demanded that the railway goods shed be transferred out of Thanjavur for the benefit of road users, particularly schoolchildren on Marys’ Corner, the railway officials, who accompanied Mr. Singh, said the demand might be considered since the space required to accommodate the goods shed was available near the Ammapettai railway station.

Tiruchi / railway

Comments

