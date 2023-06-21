ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway GM directs officials to expedite Vridhachalam station improvement works

June 21, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway General Manager R. N. Singh inspects the Vridhachalam railway station on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Southern Railway General Manager R. N. Singh on Wednesday instructed railway officials to expedite the on going improvement works taken up under Amrit Bharath Station Scheme at Vridhachalam junction.

Mr. Singh assessed the facilities at the station during an inspection of Villupuram-Tiruchi section . Manish Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, I. Senthil Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Harikumar, Senior Divisional Operating Manager, and other officials of Tiruchi Railway Division accompanied Mr. Singh.

Ashok Kumar, Chief Project Manager, Gati Sakthi, Tiruchi, briefed him on the development works and Mr. Singh instructed the officials to complete the works by the scheduled date. Mr. Singh also inspected the track renewal works between Ulundurpet and Puvanur and ascertained the progress of the works.

Later, the General Manager inspected the bridge across the Cauvery river between Srirangam and Golden Rock. He ventured down the 200-foot-long iron ladder and inspected the structural stability of the pre-stressed concrete box girder and checked the conditions of the bearings and internal structure of the girder. He also checked the protective coating of the girder, according to a press release.

In Tiruchi, he instructed officers and supervisors to adhere to rules and guidelines to ensure safe operation of trains.

