Southern Railway floats tender for creation of a new facility for maintenance of MEMU rakes in Tiruchi

July 23, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi will have a new facility for the maintenance of conventional/ 3-phase Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rakes in the near future.

The Southern Railway administration has set the process in motion by floating a tender for the construction of maintenance facilities for MEMU rakes here. The proposed facility with overhead electrical arrangement exclusively for handling MEMU rakes will be the first- of-its kind in Tiruchi Railway Division.

The move to establish the new facility was put in place after the Railway Board, New Delhi gave its nod and sanctioned funds for the establishment of a MEMU car shed at Tiruchi after a detailed proposal was sent from the Southern Railway administration. Railway sources said the proposed new facility would come up on a sprawling railway land in the backside of the Manjathidal Railway Station situated near the Tiruchi Railway Junction.

The proposed shed would consist of a slew of facilities inside including pitline for the examination of MEMU rakes that come for maintenance, washing line with catwalk arrangements, inspection shed, administrative building, effluent treatment plant and overhead water tank. The Southern Railway Construction Organisation has been entrusted with the task of establishing the MEMU shed which can accommodate a formation of 16 MEMU coaches. The new facility to be set up at a cost of over ₹ 35 crore was expected to be completed by 2024.

Presently, DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) services were in operation for shorter distances in different sections within the Tiruchi Division. The MEMU services were not in operation in Tiruchi Division although a majority of the sections falling under its jurisdiction have already been electrified. Currently, MEMU service is in operation from Chennai to Puducherry and back via Villupuram. The portion from Villupuram to Puducherry falls under the limits of the Tiruchi Division.

The Tiruchi Railway Division already has facilities for the maintenance of broad gauge passenger coaches. The primary maintenance of BG coaches of some express trains originating in Tiruchi Division was being carried out at the coaching depots in Tiruchi and Villupuram besides maintenance of DEMU rakes.

