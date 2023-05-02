ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway felicitates ex-employee on his 100th birthday

May 02, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Ex-railway man C.N. Kothandaraman being honoured by Senior Divisional Finance Manager, Tiruchi Railway Division, N. Sunder Rajan at his residence in Srirangam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May Day turned out to be special for C. N. Kothandaraman, a retired railway employee as he turned 100. 

As the family members of the centenarian living in Srirangam rejoiced, a team of railway officials from Tiruchi Division of Southern Railway, headed by Senior Divisional Finance Manager N. Sunder Rajan, called on Mr. Kothandaraman at his residence on Monday and felicitated the centenarian who had served the railways right from the colonial era.

Born on May 1, 1923, Mr. Kothandaraman was appointed clerk in 1946 in the then South Indian Railway, Tiruchi, during the British era at the age of 23. He was promoted as Sub-Head in the Accounts Department of the Divisional Office, Tiruchi. and retired from the railway service on April 30, 1981. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During his career in the railways spanning almost four decades, Mr. Kothandaraman won many awards and accolades. He is known for his intelligence, efficiency, extra-ordinary memory power and amazing arithmetic skills, a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said.

Being a philanthropist, Mr. Kothandaraman has organised about 42 weddings till date helping the downtrodden and needy. He has three sons and three daughters. Notwithstanding his age, Mr. Kothandaraman continues to remain active. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US