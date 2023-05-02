Southern Railway felicitates ex-employee on his 100th birthday

May 02, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

May Day turned out to be special for C. N. Kothandaraman, a retired railway employee as he turned 100.

As the family members of the centenarian living in Srirangam rejoiced, a team of railway officials from Tiruchi Division of Southern Railway, headed by Senior Divisional Finance Manager N. Sunder Rajan, called on Mr. Kothandaraman at his residence on Monday and felicitated the centenarian who had served the railways right from the colonial era.

Born on May 1, 1923, Mr. Kothandaraman was appointed clerk in 1946 in the then South Indian Railway, Tiruchi, during the British era at the age of 23. He was promoted as Sub-Head in the Accounts Department of the Divisional Office, Tiruchi. and retired from the railway service on April 30, 1981.

During his career in the railways spanning almost four decades, Mr. Kothandaraman won many awards and accolades. He is known for his intelligence, efficiency, extra-ordinary memory power and amazing arithmetic skills, a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said.

Being a philanthropist, Mr. Kothandaraman has organised about 42 weddings till date helping the downtrodden and needy. He has three sons and three daughters. Notwithstanding his age, Mr. Kothandaraman continues to remain active.