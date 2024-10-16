Southern Railway avails public help to maintain small stations

The Southern Railway has successfully availed public help in clearing the weeds/bushes from the premises of small railway stations in Thanjavur district for the second consecutive year.

Southern Railway Tiruchi Division officials sought the assistance of rail commuter associations last year to carry out mass cleaning of small railway stations where stoppages were provided to local train services and to a few long distance trains.

Buoyed by the positive response from the rail passenger associations in the district last year, the railway officials have reportedly approached the commuters associations this year also.

Recently, the Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association (TDRUA) took up the mass cleaning exercise at Swamimalai, Dharasuram and Thirunageswaram railway stations following a request from the Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager, M. S. Anbalagan.

While the cleaning exercise was carried out at Swamimalai on October 9, weeds and bushes at Thirunageswaram railway station were cleared on October 14 and at Dharasuram railway station on October 15 by the members of TDRUA, the Papanasam Rail Passengers Association and the Lions Clubs of Swamimalai and Dharasuram. Public from Thepperumanallur and Valaiyapettai village panchayats on the outskirts of Kumbakonam and members of the Government Higher Secondary School NSS unit, Pateeswaram, were also roped in, according to A. Giri, TDRUA secretary.