Southern Railway announces partial cancellation of some train services

Trains to start from Tambaram instead of Chennai Egmore

October 30, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of some train services in view of line block and power block at St. Thomas Mount yard in Chennai. 

The Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore Pallavan superfast express (Train No. 12606) will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Egmore on October 31. The train will be short terminated at Tambaram. The Madurai - Chennai Egmore Vaigai superfast express (Train No. 12636) will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Egmore on October 31. It will be short terminated at Tambaram. 

The Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi Pallavan superfast express (Train No. 12605) will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram on October 31. The train will commence the journey from Tambaram at its scheduled departure time of 4.15 p.m. The Chennai Egmore - Madurai Vaigai superfast express (Train No. 12635) will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram on October 31. It will commence the journey from Tambaram at its scheduled departure time of 2.20 p.m. 

The Chennai Egmore - Mannargudi Mannai express (Train No. 16179) will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram on November 1, 2 and 3. The train will commence the journey from Tambaram at its scheduled departure time of 11.25 p.m.

The Chennai Egmore - Mangalore Central express (Train No. 16159) will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram on November 1, 2 and 3. The train will commence the journey from Tambaram at its scheduled departure time of 11.50 p.m. 

The Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi Rockfort superfast express (Train No. 12653) will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram on November 1, 2 and 3. The train will commence the journey from Tambaram at its scheduled departure time of 00.10 a.m. (the next day), a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said on Monday. 

