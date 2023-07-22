Southern Railway announces changes in train services

July 22, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced the following changes in pattern of train services in view of Line Block for facilitating engineering works in Tiruchi Junction:

The Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai Unreserved Express Special (Train No. 16233/16234 ) will be fully cancelled on July 24.

Partial cancellation

The Tirupadripulyur – Tiruchi DEMU Unreserved Express Special (06889) will be terminated at Lalgudi on July 23 and 24. Train No. 06890 Tiruchi - Tirupadripulyur DEMU Unreserved Express Special will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Junction and Valadi. The train will commence the journey from Valadi at its scheduled departure time of 4.28 pm on both days.

Tiruchi – Vriddhachalam DEMU Unreserved Express Special (06892) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Lalgudi. The train will commence the journey from Lalgudi at its scheduled departure time of 6.53 pm on July 23 and 24.

Velankanni - Tiruchi DEMU Unreserved Express Special (06839 ) will be partially cancelled between Ponmalai and Tiruchi Junction. The train will be terminated at Ponmalai on July 23 and 24.

The Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Express (12084) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai and terminated at Tiruchi Junction on July 23 and 24. the Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express (12083) will be operated from Tiruchi at its scheduled departure time of 04.50 pm on both days.

Rescheduling

The following trains have been rescheduled on July 23: Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Express (22672 ) leaving Madurai at 3 pm has been rescheduled to leave at 4.15 pm.; Thanjavur – Tiruchi Unreserved Express Special (06683) leaving Thanjavur 4.20 pm has been rescheduled to leave at 5.10 pm.

The Tiruchi– Velankanni DEMU Unreserved Express Special (06840) has been rescheduled to leave at 6.15 pm.; Tiruchi – Mayiladuthurai Unreserved Express Special (06414) has been rescheduled to leave at 6.30 pm.; Tiruchi – Mannargudi DEMU Unreserved Express Special (06828) has been rescheduled to leave at 6.45 pm.

The Puducherry – Kanniyakumari Express (16861) will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location on July 23.

Diversion

The Nagercoil - Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Express (16352) will be diverted via Dindigul, Karur, Salem, Jolarpettai and Renigunta, skipping Arakkonam on July 23.

Chennai Egmore -Guruvayur Express (16127) will be diverted via Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur,Karaikudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar, skipping Vriddhachalam, Pennadam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchi on July 23.

Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express (16128 ) will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore Port and Villupuram, skipping Tiruchi, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Pennadam and Vriddhachalam on July 22.

Train No.16847/16848 will be diverted via Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Karaikudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar, skipping Kuttalam, Aduthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Budalur, Tiruverumbur, Manjathidal and Tiruchi on July 23.

Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Express (T.No.20895 ) will be diverted via Karaikudi, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, skipping Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Kumbakonam on July 23.