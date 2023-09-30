Southern Railway Additional GM inspects Tiruchi railway junction

September 30, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, Kaushal Kishore, inspected the Tiruchi railway junction on Friday and took stock of the passenger amenities. Accompanied by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi M.S. Anbalagan and senior divisional railway officials, Mr. Kaushal Kishore inspected the Kallukuzhi second entry of the Tiruchi railway junction, escalators and the general upkeep of the station. The inspection lasted nearly an hour at Tiruchi Junction during which Mr. Kaushal Kishore gave some suggestions, said railway sources.

