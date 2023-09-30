ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway Additional GM inspects Tiruchi railway junction

September 30, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, Kaushal Kishore, inspected the Tiruchi railway junction on Friday and took stock of the passenger amenities. Accompanied by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi M.S. Anbalagan and senior divisional railway officials, Mr. Kaushal Kishore inspected the Kallukuzhi second entry of the Tiruchi railway junction, escalators and the general upkeep of the station. The inspection lasted nearly an hour at Tiruchi Junction during which Mr. Kaushal Kishore gave some suggestions, said railway sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US