Southern arm of new barrage to be completed by February

Construction of piers, pedestal and fixing of shutters going on

The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to complete the southern arm of the new barrage being constructed across the Kollidam river at Mukkombu by February.

The barrage, being built at a cost of ₹387.60 crore, will have two arms - southern and northern - across the Kollidam. While the southern arm will run for a length of 628 meters, the length of the northern arm will be 138 meters. The construction work that began in March 2019 is being carried out simultaneously with the deployment of about 100 mechanical, electrical and civil engineers and about 300 skilled and unskilled labourers by L&T, which is executing the project for the PWD.

As per schedule, the entire barrage work should be completed by March 2021. According to a daily progress report of the PWD, the work is progressing as per schedule and about 70% has been completed. Construction of piers, pedestal and fixing of shutters are on the right track. “There had been several interruptions and stoppages due to heavy discharge of water in the Cauvery in 2019 and lockdown restrictions. Despite the impediments, the barrage work is progressing well. The southern arm, the lengthier of the two arms, will be ready by February,” said a senior PWD official.

Laying of deck slabs of the barrage has started. Establishing pedestals and erection of hydraulic shutters has been undertaken simultaneously. The barrage will have 55 shutters (gates) to control the flow of water. Of them, the southern arm will have 45 shutters and the northern arm the remaining 10 shutters. The mechanical components of all 55 shutters have been completed with a dedicated team of mechanical and electrical engineers at an on-site fabrication unit.

One more team of specialists had arrived at the work site to supervise the shutter erection work. The results of the trial run of the shutters were positive. There would not be further disruptions on account of natural calamities at the work site as the north-east monsoon was likely to withdraw within two weeks. Hence, work would be taken up on a full scale. The progress was being monitored on a daily basis so as to complete the work within the stipulated time, the official said.