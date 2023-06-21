South Zone Cultural Centre to hold summer festival at four more places in delta region

June 21, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC) will conduct the summer festival at four more places in the delta region apart from its headquarters where the festival is conducted regularly.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Tuesday, SZCC Director K. K. Gopalakrishnan said that it had been proposed to organise the festival at BHEL-Tiruchi and Kalai Kaveri Fine Arts College in Tiruchi, Panchayat Union Middle School at Papanasam in Thanjavur district and A. V. C. Thirumanamandapam complex at Mayiladuthurai apart from the SZCC headquarters in Thanjavur.

The objective of the festival was to bring the indigenous cultures of the land closer to the masses, with a focus on the rural populace and the underprivileged, to make them understand, experience, educated and enjoy the cultural diversity. As part of the festivities, craft stalls associated with agencies such as the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation would be put up at the venues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Folk artistes from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, Goa, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand would exhibit their skills at the festival.

The festival would be held from June 21-25 between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the artistes would perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A food festival would also be organised as part of the festival, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.