South India Local Section of Royal Society of Chemistry wins prestigious recognition 

The South India Local Section of Royal Society of Chemistry (RCS) of which Professor Palaniandavar of Bharathidasan University is the president has won the prestigious global volunteering prize for 2022, and has been named the winner of the Society’s Inspirational Committee Award.

The Volunteer Recognition Prizes celebrate those who give their time freely in numerous ways, from serving on boards and committees to working on public engagement initiatives. The prizes celebrate teams and individuals at all stages of their career.

The member group joins a prestigious list of past winners in the RCS's prize portfolio, 50 of whom have gone on to win Nobel Prizes for their work, incluidng 2016 Nobel Lareates Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Fraser Stoddart and Ben Feringa.

“Although we are in the midst of negotiating a particularly turbulent and challenging era, the work of our dedicated and passionate members kept progressing," Helen Pain, Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry, said. "Our Volunteer Recognition Prizes exist to recognize these incredible people, and the RSC South India Local Section is a glowing example of going above and beyond to inspire and support the chemical sciences community.”

An international organisation connecting chemical scientists, the RCS with an international membership of over 50,000 utilises surplus from the global publishing and knowledge business to support and enable thousands of chemical scientists to make vital advances in chemical knowledge.

Attributing the recognition from RSC to teamwork, Prof. Palaniandavar said it will encourage scientists to reach out to the younger chemists, keep improving their performance and realise the goals of the Society. "We will continue supporting activities of RSC with extra strength and commitment," S. Balasubramanian, Secretary of RSC South India Local Section, said.