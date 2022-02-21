Sound and light show at ‘teppakulam’ of Sri Thayumanaswamy temple ready for trial run

Four-dimensional screen to project videos about Tiruchi heritage

Work in progress at the ‘teppakulam’ of Sri Thayumanaswamy temple in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A sound and light show at the ‘teppakulam’ of Sri Thayumanaswamy temple is all set to project the history and culture of the city with the help of high-end technology, as the Corporation nears the trial stage of the project in the coming weeks.

The tender for the project was floated two years ago at an estimated cost of ₹8.8 crore under the Smart Cities Mission initiative.

It is being implemented under the Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) basis which means that operation and maintenance of the show for three years is included in the project estimate.

A Pune-based company that won the tender bid, has been in charge of the executing the project.

Pre-recorded videos on the city’s heritage, such as the heritage of the Rock Fort and the region’s rulers will be projected at fixed timings on a customised four-dimensional screen floating on the water. The show is being planned for a duration of 30 to 45 minutes.

A coordinated water fountain display, enhanced visually with colourful lights and music, is also part of the project, for which underground pipelines will be laid.

A senior Corporation official told The Hindu that the project had been delayed slightly due to the recent urban local bodies elections. “We are planning to revive the trial run in the coming weeks, and hope to have the show up and running as soon as it is viable,” he said.

Visitors will be able to view the show from a special seating area on the steps of the ‘teppakulam’.