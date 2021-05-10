SOPs observed at Remdesivir counter

Not more than 300 vials of Remdesivir drug will be sold every day through the counter at the Government College of Physiotherapy by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, according to official sources.

The Revenue Department has taken over the management of the counter and has been ensuring social distancing, and smooth process of the transactions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., health officials said. Only 10 persons are allowed to queue up at the counter at any given point of time. “We are giving them even one vial if required; a pack of six costs ₹9,408,” a salesman at the counter said.

The patients must visit the counter located opposite to the Tiruchi District Collectorate with the following documents: prescription from the doctor showing that Remdesivir is required, RT-PCR Report, CT Scan of the lungs, Aadhar card of the patient, and Aadhar card of the person purchasing the medicine for the patient.

The move would help curb the sale of medicine in the black market and would ensure that the drug was sold to patients who really need it, officials said.