Soon, Tiruchi city residents will need a licence to raise pet dogs

Amid increasing complaints of stray dog menace, Tiruchi Corporation has planned to issue licences for pet dogs in the city.

Under the initiative, residents who raise pet dogs in their houses will have to apply for licence from the Corporation. It will not only identify the number of pet dogs that are being raised in the city, but also help officials to maintain vaccination and health records of the animals. To implement the scheme, Mayor M. Anbazhagan has asked officials of the Corporation to draw up a plan of action.

“Several recent incidents of dog bites on passers-by and morning walkers in different parts of the State have forced us to take measures to check such incidents. We are in a situation to take some measures. Licence system is among the proactive steps,” Mr. Anbazhagan said.

According to sources, Tiruchi has a dog population of about 25,000. Most of them are stray dogs. It is estimated that the number of pet dogs would be between 4,000 to 5,000. Pet dogs are mostly confined to the homes of their owners. They mostly come out on the streets along with their owners when they go for morning and evening walk.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan said the entire population of pet dogs could be brought under surveillance with the licencing system. A database would be created listing the pet dogs zone-wise. It would enable the Corporation to check the outbreak of any disease affecting dogs. Notification and advice would be sent to the owners if required.

He said a dedicated online portal would be opened to enable the registration of dogs. Provision would be given to submit applications for issuing licence. The system would be simple.