Soon, new building for bio-fertilizer testing lab

The Agriculture department’s Bio-Fertilizer Quality Control Laboratory in Tiruchi is set to get a major infrastructure upgrade.

At present, the facility, which is the only notified laboratory in the State for testing the quality of bio-fertilizers produced here, functions at the campus of the office of Joint Director of Agriculture and will soon move to its own exclusive building at Khajamalai soon. The new building, sanctioned at a cost of ₹2.77 crore, has been constructed by the buildings division of Public Works department.

Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in bio-fertilizer production — nearly 150 lakh packets of carrier-based bio-fertilizers and six lakh litres of liquid bio-fertilizers are produced in the State every year. Samples of the produce from various units undergo quality checks at the laboratory in Tiruchi.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who inspected the progress of construction of the new building and an additional hostel at K.A.P.Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital in the city on Tuesday, said the laboratory ensured the quality of bio-fertilizers, both carrier based and liquid, sold in the market in conformity to the guidelines under the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985.

Sixteen government bio-fertilizers manufacturing units located across the State send their samples to the lab for quality testing and certification before being released for application in the field. Private manufacturers too send in their samples to tests before despatching their products to the market. Besides, district level quality control officers also collect samples of bio-fertilizers sold in the market and send them to the lab for quality checks.

“On an average about 1,100 samples are being tested at the laboratory here. The additional infrastructure will help the lab conducted checks on more samples as bio-fertilizers are now being widely used by farmers across the State,” Mr.Sivarasu said.

The new building would have provisions for glassware and chemical storage, growth chamber, cold room, animal house, and separate facilities for inoculation, decontamination, examination, molecular studies and various labs.

Referring to the construction of the hostel building at the medical college, Mr.Sivarasu said the additional hostel building had been necessitated following sanction of an additional intake of 100 students in the college in 2013. The new hostel building, to be brought into use by April, would be able to accommodate 125 students and had been built at a cost of ₹6.09 crore.

A de-addiction centre and an additional library building were lso under construction at the medical college, he added.