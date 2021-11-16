Soon, construction of bridge across supply channel

PUDUKOTTAI

Residents of two Pudukottai villages now have to wade in neck-deep water to reach burial ground

The district authorities in Pudukottai have said that steps would be taken to construct a bridge across the supply channel in Ilupur taluk, which had filled up in the recent heavy downpour forcing residents of Mela Paluvanchi and Keela Paluvanchi to wade through neck-deep water carrying the dead to the burial ground situated on the other side of the water body.

The Hindu had recently highlighted the misery faced by the residents of the two villages in carrying the dead through the supply channel to reach the cremation ground situated on the other side and their long-pending demand for construction of a bridge for a permanent solution.

Responding to this, Collector Kavitha Ramu in a communication addressed to the Director of Information and Public Relations, said separate reports had been received from the Tahsildar, Ilupur taluk, Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department and the Block Development Officers of Pudukottai and Annavasal on the matter.

Based on the news report, enquiries were conducted with the villagers of Keela Paluvanchi and the president of the Kothandaramapuram panchayat who informed them that they were carrying the dead through the supply channel and burying them on the southern bank of the Vellar. The villagers had also conveyed that since water had filled up in the supply channel, which feeds the Kavinaadu tank, they had to wade through the water carrying the dead and such a situation had prevailed for several years.

During site inspection, it was found that there was a road from Keela Paluvanchi village up to the supply channel and that a bridge needed to be constructed across the channel. The Ilupur Tahsildar in his report had advised the Block Development Officer, Annavasal, to prepare estimates for the construction of a bridge.

The Collector said the Block Development Officer, Annavasal, in his report, had said that since the supply channel was under the maintenance of the Public Works Department, a no-objection certificate would be obtained from the department for construction of a bridge across the channel.

An estimate would be prepared and steps would be taken for construction of the bridge by getting administrative sanction, the Collector said citing the report sent by the Block Development Officer.