Some transwomen in Tiruchi yet to receive welfare assistance

A section of transgender women in Tiruchi claims that they are yet to receive the ₹1,000 sanctioned by the Tamil Nadu government as COVID-19 relief. Some allege foul play, claiming that a few transwomen have taken the money on behalf of at least 50 of them.

P. Kajol, member, Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board said that Selvi, a 63-year-old transwoman had approached her as she had not received the welfare assistance both the times the Tamil Nadu government announced it for transgender people. “She is old and requires funds for treatment of her ailments. When we asked the Social Welfare Office, the staff said that they had handed it over to another woman,” said Ms. Kajol.

Selvi then raised a complaint through the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, who ordered an investigation and said to ensure that Ms. Selvi receives the ₹2,000, Ms. Kajol said. “Now, Ms. Selvi has received ₹1,000, but another ₹1,000 is pending,” she added.

A transwoman residing in Tiruverumbur has claimed to be the caretaker of 58 transwomen and has taken ₹58,000 from the District Social Welfare Office, Ms. Kajol alleged. “When each of us have to show our identity cards issued by the Social Welfare Department to get this money, how are they special? Is it not wrong to handover all the money to one person?” she asked.

Ms. Kajol on Thursday submitted a petition to the District Collector demanding an enquiry into the matter. She claimed she had so far found 12 women whose money was taken by someone else, she said. “In the letter, I have written the names, telephone numbers and details of all those who have not received the welfare assistance. In these dire times, we need money badly ” she said. Whoever took their money has also forged signatures of acceptance from all of them, she charged

Geetha, one of the 12 transwomen whom Ms. Kajol names in her letter currently resides in New Delhi. “Although we have heard about the welfare assistance from the Tamil Nadu government, we have not been able to receive it as we cannot travel to Tiruchi immediately,” she said.

Another transwoman, Laila Amma, says that although she had returned to Tiruchi nearly one month ago, she is yet to receive the money. “I was told that one transwoman has collected it for all of us. I am unable to take it from her due to the lack of public transportation,” she said.

The Tiruchi District Social Welfare Officer, M. Thameemunisa, however, denied the allegations. “We have ensured the distribution of the relief to all the registered transgender people in Tiruchi. In Selvi’s case, a small mix up occurred and another woman with the same name took her welfare assistance too. However, we have now given Selvi ₹1,000,” she said.

District Collector, S. Sivarasu said that a total of 132 transwomen were given the assistance after verification of ID cards by the Social Welfare Department. “There are 183 transwomen who are registered in Tiruchi, but excluding those who have died, left the district, etc., the remaining have received the relief fund,” he said.