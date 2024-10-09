Some houses of TNUHB remain unoccupied

Five years have passed since the construction of tenements by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Board (TNUHB), previously it was called Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB), at Vannarappettai in Puthur here. But some houses are yet to be occupied.

It was to provide affordable housing for the poor, particularly washer men of Vannarappettai in Puthur, the TNUHB constructed a total of 384 tenements on four acres of land at a cost of ₹32 crore. Each flat has a plinth area of 402.96 sq ft. There was provision for a public park and amenities for children and elders. Since the buildings were ground plus seven stories, TNUHB provided lift facility for residents.

After months, the TNUHB completed all the work about four years ago. It subsequently began the process of allotting houses to the beneficiaries. It was expected that the allotments would be completed before March 2021. But the allotment process dragged on even after 2021 for various reasons. The receipt of a large number of applications had its role in delay over allotting tenements. It eventually caused undue delay in occupying the houses.

The cost of each flat was ₹ 6.5 lakh. As per the guidelines of the project, the beneficiaries had to contribute ₹ 2.5 lakh. The Central and State governments would bear the remaining cost. Of the beneficiary’s contribution, they had to pay ₹ 50,000 as upfront feet. Since most of them did not have sufficient financial resources to pay their share, TNUHB made arrangements to seek loans up to ₹2 lakh.

After a long delay, the officials began allotting houses. It is said that most of the tenements were allotted houses. The TNUHB followed a lot system to allot houses in various blocks. However, there are houses that remain unoccupied. It is said that a section of beneficiaries, who were given allotment orders, have kept their houses closed without occupying them.

When contacted, a senior TNUHB official told The Hindu that only 15 houses were yet to be allotted. All other houses were taken. The board had sought the list of persons, whose houses were evicted during encroachment clearance drive in Annai Sathiya Nagar.

After the enumeration, they would be allotted houses. It would be done through a lot system. Steps were being taken to complete the process as early as possible. If the allotted houses were found to be unoccupied, the beneficiaries would be asked to use the houses. If there were complaints of renting out the houses, notice would be served to them.

