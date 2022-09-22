Solution to stray cattle menace on Tiruchi roads at long last

A stray bovine being shifted to a shelter in Tiruchi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruchi Corporation has launched a drive to impound stray cattle and shift them to shelters to check traffic snarls caused by the animals. A huge penalty is being imposed on owners of the animals for creating the menace.

Around 40 bovines straying near Gandhi Market, Vayalur Road, Woraiyur and Thillai Nagar areas were impounded in the last two weeks. An official said the target is to impound about 30 stray bovines a day.

The civic body has designed a special vehicle to transport the impounded animals to shelters established at Konakkarai. A team of 14 workers with experience in such work is engaged in the drive. The civic body has modified underutilised trucks into cattle impounding vehicles as the load trucks are incompatible to impound cattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle has the capacity to transport 25 cattle heads at a time. “The vehicle was customised to meet the needs, and it will be used to impound cattle in all zones. Foldable ramps and supportive handrails were installed to ensure safety of the animals,” a Corporation official said.

After impounding and shifting the cattle, their owners were intimated to pay a penalty for retrieving them. The owners are required to pay a fine ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 to get their cattle back.

While returning the cattle, the civic body employees ask the owners to sign a written declaration stating that the cattle if caught again by them would be auctioned. “We will ensure that the owners do not let loose the animals again. Strict measures will be implemented if they commit the offence again. After a week, unclaimed cattle will be auctioned off,” he added.

The move to impound the stray cattle has received support from the residents. “I appreciate that the Corporation has started seizing stray cattle from city roads, as they pose a major threat to road users. I hope they continue the drive on a regular basis,” said S. Monica, a resident of Thillai Nagar.