Solution in sight for Thirumandankudi sugarcane growers’ issue, says Kilvelur MLA

November 17, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Farmers’ leader stick to their demand that the sugarcane growers should be relieved of the burden of repaying the loan taken illegally in their name by the previous management of the private sugar mill

The Hindu Bureau

Kilvelur MLA V.P. Nagaimaali has said that the long-pending demands of sugarcane farmers who supplied cane to the private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi would be fulfilled soon.

He told reporters on Friday after attending a tripartite meeting chaired by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the Thanjavur Collectorate that the meeting was a result of him raising the issue of the travails of sugarcane growers in the Legislative Assembly.

The CPI(M) MLA said that the new management which acquired the defunct sugar mill had agreed to concede almost 80% of demands of the sugarcane suppliers. It had agreed to disburse 75% of the outstanding cane cost to cultivators, he said.

He said he, along with Mr. Mahesh, would meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a couple of days and apprise him of the outcome of Friday’s meeting.

However, farmers’ representatives such as secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Welfare Protection Association Sundara Vimalanathan and State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Karumbu Vivasayigal Sangam Ravindran, who attended the meeting, stuck to their demand that sugarcane cultivators should be relieved of the burden of repayment of bank loans taken illegally in their name by the previous mill management and disbursement of entire outstanding cane cost with interest.

