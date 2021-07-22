Solicit Kerala’s support on Mekedatu dam issue: delta farmers

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the Tamil Nadu government to solicit the support of Kerala in order to add strength its opposition to Karnataka’s move to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

Talking to reporters at Mannargudi on Thursday, association general secretary P.R. Pandian exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to make all-out efforts to stall the ‘nefarious’ intentions of Karnataka to impound the entire Cauvery river water for its use by constructing the dam.

As part of the exercise, the State government should mop up support to its objection to the Karnataka government’s proposal to construct the dam by soliciting the backing of the Kerala government, which also had the right to share the river water along with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Claiming that the Ministry of Jal Shakti had forwarded the detailed project report of the proposal, submitted by the Karnataka government, to Cauvery Water Management Authority, Mr. Pandian called upon the Tamil Nadu government to pass a resolution on the floor of the State Assembly objecting to the construction of the dam and forwarding it to CWMA.

ONGC CSR fund issue

Pointing out that the Centre had reportedly directed Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to divert its entire corporate social responsibility fund amount of ₹300 crore to the Union government’s kitty, Mr. Pandian said the CSR fund should be utilised for development/restitution of basic infrastructure in the Cauvery delta.