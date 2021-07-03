Soldier laid to rest in village

Naik A. Dev Anand, a soldier in the Indian Army, who died while on duty in Sikkim on June 30, was laid to rest with full state honours at his native village near Lalgudi in the district on Saturday.

K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, and Collector S. Sivarasu placed wreath on the mortal remains of Naik Dev Anand at Thinniam, his native village.

Consoling the family members of Naik Dev Anand, Mr. Nehru said the State government would offer all possible help to the family of the brave soldier.