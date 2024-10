Collector M. Thangavel on Friday handed over a cheque for ₹4 lakh to the mother of Mohamed Usman, 12, who was washed away by rainwater after he fell into an open storm- water drain at Pallapatti. The incident occurred on Friday when Usman was returning home from the Government Higher Secondary School. Mr. Thangavel, who met Rizwana Parveen, mother of Usman, handed over the cheque, and offered condolences.

