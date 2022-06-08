Solar-powered indigenous rice processing unit gets functional

: An indigenous rice processing unit powered by solar energy was inaugurated on Tuesday by District Collector R. Laliha on Kandhamangalam in Kuthalam block.

ICICI Foundation had established the rice mill for Cholamandalam Nature Farmers Group at a cost of ₹ 13 lakh.

Encouraging consumption of traditional food items to build resistance to ailments, the Collector said the State Government was keen on launching novel initiatives for the welfare of farmers. The administration was encouraging cultivation and consumption of indigenous rice varieties. The indigenous rice processing unit had been started as an example for emulation, the Collector said.

Ms. Lalitha commissioned the rice processing unit in the presence of the Regional Chairman of ICICI Bank Jeyanath, Project Manager of ICICI Foundation Asif Iqbal, and members of Cholamandalam Nature Farmers Group.

Under the ICICI Foundation Rural Livelihood initiative in backward districts like Mayiladuthurai, the interventions have revolved around four strategic pillars: shortages (increasing the yield and improving quality of local produce to meet demand), surplus (developing the value chain to improve the market linkages for better realisation), inclusion (providing low investment entrepreneurial opportunities to marginalised communities), and environment (addressing local environmental challenges and promoting sustainable practices).

For paddy farmers in Mayiladuthurai, the ICICI Foundation had, in the past, implemented ‘alternate wet and dry’ (AWD) technique of irrigation to reduce water usage. The method involves intermittent or controlled irrigation, with the AWD period varying, based on rainfall, climatic condition and soil. The technique reduces water usage by 30% without yield loss and is preferable for farmers under bore wells and dry lands.