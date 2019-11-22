Solar power system commissioned at Kovilpatti TB

TIRUCHI

A solar power system installed at the Kovilpatti Travellers Bungalow, believed to be one of the oldest in the State, was commissioned here on Friday.

The 3kw solar power system was commissioned by N. Shanthy, Chief Engineer, Highways, Construction and Maintenance, in the presence of S. Palani, Superintending Engineer, R. Krishnasamy, Divisional Engineer, and other officials of the Highways Department.

According to Highways Department officials, the Travellers Bungalow at Kovilpatti in Marungapuri taluk in the district is believed to be 400 years old.

The government had sanctioned the renovation of the ancient building at a cost of ₹50 lakh during the MGR centenary celebrations. The renovation, which was completed by March this year, was carried out without affecting the heritage elements of the structure.

The installation of the solar power system at the travellers bungalow is said to be a pioneering initiative by the Highways Department in the district.

Ms.Shanthy also planted tree saplings at the Travellers Bungalow premises and also at a similar facility at Manapparai.