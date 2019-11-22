Tiruchirapalli

Solar power system commissioned at Kovilpatti TB

N. Shanthy, Chief Engineer, Highways, Construction and Maintenance, commissioning a solar power system in Travellers Bungalow at Kovilpatti in Tiruchi district on Friday.

N. Shanthy, Chief Engineer, Highways, Construction and Maintenance, commissioning a solar power system in Travellers Bungalow at Kovilpatti in Tiruchi district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Hand Out

more-in

TIRUCHI

A solar power system installed at the Kovilpatti Travellers Bungalow, believed to be one of the oldest in the State, was commissioned here on Friday.

The 3kw solar power system was commissioned by N. Shanthy, Chief Engineer, Highways, Construction and Maintenance, in the presence of S. Palani, Superintending Engineer, R. Krishnasamy, Divisional Engineer, and other officials of the Highways Department.

According to Highways Department officials, the Travellers Bungalow at Kovilpatti in Marungapuri taluk in the district is believed to be 400 years old.

The government had sanctioned the renovation of the ancient building at a cost of ₹50 lakh during the MGR centenary celebrations. The renovation, which was completed by March this year, was carried out without affecting the heritage elements of the structure.

The installation of the solar power system at the travellers bungalow is said to be a pioneering initiative by the Highways Department in the district.

Ms.Shanthy also planted tree saplings at the Travellers Bungalow premises and also at a similar facility at Manapparai.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 8:25:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/solar-power-system-commissioned-at-kovilpatti-tb/article30052819.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY