Solar power plant comes up at Panjappur

The 2 MW solar power plant being established at Panjappur will be commissioned in December or January, according to Collector S. Sivarasu.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after inspecting the progress of various projects being undertaken by the Tiruchi Corporation, along with its Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, Mr. Sivarasu said that the plant would come up on 13 acres of corporation land. A sum of ₹ 13.75 crore had been earmarked for the project.

Establishing ground mounted solar panels had reached an advanced stage. Once the project is commissioned, the electricity would be linked with the grid of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation. The revenue generated from the project would be adjusted with the electricity bills of the corporation.

It would save ₹ 2.33 crore a year.

The amount spent for the project would got back within five years. He said the solar power plant work would come to an end in the second or third week of December.

Reviewing the progress of constructing a new terminal at Chathiram Bus Stand at an estimate of ₹17.34 crore, the Collector said that it would have 30 bus bays for accommodating about 225 city buses being operated from the Chathiram Bus Stand to various destinations in Tiruchi and its suburbs. Construction of a two-wheeler parking lot, 30 shops, a food court and a control room was part of the project. Construction of a ticket counter, a clock room, two sanitary complexes was also going on. It was being progressing well.

As per the plan, it should be completed within April, 2021.

It was expected that all works would be completed before March, he said.