Solar plant commissioned at Tiruchi Head Post Office

A solar power plant was formally commissioned at Tiruchi Head Post Office on Wednesday.
The 50KW solar power plant was established as part of the Go Green initiative of the Department of Posts. With the commissioning of the plant, power bill of the Head Post Office is expected to reduce by half.
The plant was commissioned by Sumathi Ravichandran, Postmaster General, Central Postal Region, Tamil Nadu Circle, in the presence of A. Thomas Lourduraj, Director, Postal Services, Central Postal Region, R. Ganapathi Swaminathan, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Tiruchi Division, and P. Michaelraj, Assistant Director (Mails), and Senior Postmaster, Tiruchi HPO, according to a press release.
A modernised bulk processing centre, which facilitates exclusive packaging and postal services for bulk customers and exporters, was also inaugurated.
