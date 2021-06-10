Solar panels to make way for integrated bus stand at Panchapur

TIRUCHI

10 June 2021

Tiruchi Corporation plans to allocate about 100 acres for project

Tiruchi Corporation has decided to relocate the solar power panels at Panchapur to pave the way for establishing an integrated bus stand on the land.

It is with the aim of harnessing solar power to meet the requirement of the city’s power needs that the Corporation established the solar park at an estimated ₹13.5 crore under Smart City Mission. The erection of solar panels began on 13 acres of land near the sewage treatment plant in 2019 and completed in January last.

Under the plan, the solar park will produce 2.4 MW power and it will be linked with the gird of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). The revenue generated will be adjusted with the electricity bills of the Corporation. The ground mounted solar panels have been erected and installed at the site owned by the Corporation. The contractor, who designed and installed the photo voltaic panels, has been entrusted with the task of operation and maintenance too.

However, it is said the Corporation has decided to set up the Integrated Bus Stand at Panchapur on its land. Though the exact extent of land required for the project is yet to be decided, it is expected that the civic body has planned to allocate about 100 acres out of around 560 acres owned by the Corporation.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru visited the site recently along with Collector S. Sivarasu and Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and held discussion on allocating land for the project. A suggestion was made to relocate the solar panels so that hindrance-free land is available for the project.

The civic body has sent a proposal to the State government seeking appointment of a consultant for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the project.

Confirming the development, a senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that it had been decided to relocate the solar panels. The new site had not yet been decided, but the civic body would study an idea to erect the panels atop the proposed bus stand. A clear picture would emerge once the feasibility report was submitted.