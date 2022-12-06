Solar lights inaugurated

December 06, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Responsibility Club Elixir of the Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi, in association with Pranyas Development Foundation, has installed 75 solar powered street lights in Chinna Sooriyur village. The village school has also been provided with solar power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The solar lights were inaugurated by Rahul Sharma, Founder, Pranyas Development Foundation and Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM-Tiruchi. Mr.Sharma said 2KW solar panels have been installed in the village to ensure there was no power cuts. Dr. Singh appreciated the team for having worked to provide solar power to the village and the Panchayat Union Middle School in the village, a IIM-Tiruchi press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US