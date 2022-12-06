Solar lights inaugurated

December 06, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Social Responsibility Club Elixir of the Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi, in association with Pranyas Development Foundation, has installed 75 solar powered street lights in Chinna Sooriyur village. The village school has also been provided with solar power.

The solar lights were inaugurated by Rahul Sharma, Founder, Pranyas Development Foundation and Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM-Tiruchi. Mr.Sharma said 2KW solar panels have been installed in the village to ensure there was no power cuts. Dr. Singh appreciated the team for having worked to provide solar power to the village and the Panchayat Union Middle School in the village, a IIM-Tiruchi press release said.