‘Soft power of sports is a tool for global growth and unity’

February 09, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sporting events can contribute towards raising the profile of a nation and give a political impetus to social development, Michaela Küchler, Consul-General, Federal Republic of Germany, Chennai, has said.

Ms. Kuchler was speaking at the International Congress on Renaissance in Sports at National College in Tiruchi as part of the inauguration of the meeting’s plenary sessions on Friday.

Focusing on the European approach to bidding and organising international sports events, Ms. Kuchler said: “Hosting a major sporting event in Europe is not just about showcasing athletic prowess, but also a commitment to sustainability. It helps improve infrastructure and economic growth.”

The diplomat added that Germany’s sports promotion programme had been mentoring and training teams from all over the world, and could be a major point of cooperation between India and her nation.

“Sports has a transformative power that can help transcend geopolitical and linguistic barriers,” Ms. Kuchler said.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education and chairperson of the congress, presented some of his findings from an ongoing research project that he had undertaken at National College on the effect of sports education on school students.

“The study involves 60 children from private, government and aided schools, and tracks the impact of sports on their personal development. Whether it is in leadership, collaborative learning or communication, children who are exposed to sports in school have shown positive growth. It makes the case stronger for including sports and physical education in the school curriculum,” said Mr. Mahesh. The observations would form part of the doctoral thesis being done by him.

Hanno Felder, Olympic Training Centre, Saarbruecken, Germany; Rakesh Tomer, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia; Jhalukpreya Surujlal, North-West University, South Africa; Rajesh Kumar, Osmania University, Hyderabad; and Esther Ranjini, YMCA College of Physical Education, Chennai, handled the day’s plenary sessions.

Sunder Raj Urs, former principal, University College of Physical Education, Bangalore University; and Prasanna Balaji, Vice-Principal, and Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, National College, spoke.