Soft drinks seized

Officials of the Department of Food Safety have seized about 3,000 litres of soft drinks from a manufacturing unit at Bheema Nagar in the city on Thursday as the bottles did not carry the manufacturing and expiry dates.

The seizure was made during an inspection conducted by a team of officials led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi. Dr .Babu said samples of the product had also been lifted and sent for testing. He warned of stern action under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 against manufacturers, if soft drinks without manufacturing and expiry dates were sold in the market.

Fourth camp

Meanwhile, 311 food business operators and their family members were administered COVID 19 vaccine at a special camp organised in Thuraiyur on Saturday. This was the fourth such camp being organised in the district, Dr. Babu said. Eleven food business operators were also handed over licence/ registration certificates at the camp, he added.