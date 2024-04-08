Social worker among those in fray in Tiruchi

April 08, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The founder of a city-based NGO Gramalaya, S. Damodaran, is among 26 Independents who have thrown their hat in the ring for Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency. As many as 35 candidates are in the fray for the constituency --a majority of them Independents.

Claiming to be a ‘son of the soil,” Mr, Damodaran, who heads the voluntary organisation that works in areas of sanitation and water management, says that nearly four decades of public service in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts has made him familiar with voters in the constituency.

“If elected, I will make Tiruchi and Pudukottai model cities. By maintaining cordial relations with the new government at the Centre, I can continue my service to the public. I have entered the fray believing in the people,” says Mr. Damodaran, a Padma Shri awardee.

He is unfazed by candidates of established political parties that he would be taking on and draws inspiration from history. “An independent candidate, Dr. Madhuram, won here in 1951, in the first election held after Independence. Following his footsteps, I too will emerge victorious,” he says.

Mr .Damodaran holds out a slew of promises to the electorate of the constituency including steps to expedite the Cauvery-Gundar-Vaigai rivers inter linking project, revival of ancillary units of the BHEL, establishing more coaching centres for NEET and other entrance examinations for higher education, houses for all and potable drinking water supply for all villages.