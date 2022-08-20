Social media manipulates thinking ability, says Justice Anand Venkatesh

People behave very differently in cyber world, he says

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
August 20, 2022 17:16 IST

Information and messages that keep bombarding through social media impair a person’s ability to think, according to Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, Madras High Court.

Delivering the convocation address at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology at Vallam near here on Saturday, the Madras High Court judge said that nowadays social media was playing a major role in manipulating the thinking ability of the people.

Stating that the compulsive and impulsive instincts that came to the fore resulting in people losing their ability to take control of the situation and their thoughts and opinions, were no longer theirs, he said that in the cyber world people behaved very differently compared to their behaviour in the physical world.

Pointing out that success was not measured with achievements, he called upon the students to be passionate about whatever role they performed in this life. A truly educated person was the one who contributes to society with his skills and attributes.

More than 1,000 students received their degrees on the occasion, which was attended by the PMIST chancellor, K.Veeramani, vice-chancellor, S.Velusami and others. A Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) was presented to Kannabiran Ravishankar, Adjunct Professor in Comparative Literature (Tamil), University of Paris.

