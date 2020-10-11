Social distancing goes for a toss on World Biriyani Day

As city residents thronged a restaurant in Tiruchi commemorating World Biryani Day by selling the delicacy at just 10 paise per plate, social distancing became a casualty.

The public had lined up right from 9 a.m. after the restaurant announced that the offer would only be available for the first 100 customers.

K. M. S. Hakkim Biryani, the restaurant, announced the celebration of World Biryani Day for the first time in the city by selling biryani at 10 paise per plate for the public and ₹ 1 for frontline COVID-19 volunteers.

“We decided to initiate this offer to thank the public for their patronage and to celebrate the dish that made us popular in the city,” said K. M. S. Mydeen, Proprietor.

While over 1,500 people thronged the shop in Thillai Nagar, only 100 were served with the special offer. At the Palakkarai branch, frontline workers were invited to eat at the chain’s popular biryani at a cost of ₹ 1. “ We did not expect the crowd, and were disappointed to turn away so many customers. We intend to increase the numbers next year,” Mr. Mydeen said.

However, some said that the public neglected COVID safety norms while lining up for the biryani. “There were no social distancing norms being maintained, and there was no way to control the crowd,” a resident of Thillai Nagar said.

While the advertisement for the event had been released two days ago, the civic body and the district administration could have taken action to control it, another resident said. “COVID-19 virus is still spreading. At such a time, businesses must take precautions and permissions must be given by the relevant authorities to conduct such events,” he said.