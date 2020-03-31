Social distancing goes for a toss as people come out

Despite various measures implemented by the Revenue and police authorities to enforce the prohibitory orders imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, heavy movement of people on the roads, large gatherings at markets, grocery shops and pharmacies have caused a sense of unease for administrators and medical professionals.

On Tuesday, a large number of people thronged the temporary markets along the Cauvery Bridge and the Anna Stadium and personal distancing went for a toss as many crowded in front of shops in their anxiety to purchase their requirements.

In many places, policemen were helpless. Many also were seen crowding at the places designated for parking vehicles. Medical professionals say it is very important for people to remain indoors and maintain personal distancing if at all they need to venture out in emergency situations.

“There is no need for panic. But at the same time, people should avoid going out unless absolutely essential - say in an emergency situation. If they go out, people must maintain personal distance of at least two metres or six feet and practice hand hygiene,” said Senthilkumar Nallusamy, senior cardiologist in the city, pointing out that a large number of patients would be asymptomatic and when venturing out they may be interacting with several immuno-suppressed people.

The government, he pointed out, had announced the 21-day lockdown taking into account the 14-day incubation period of the virus and allowing another week to be on the safe side. People should remain indoors and self protect through this entire period, Dr. Senthilkumar said.

Officials in Thanjavur too bemoan the lack of awareness among the people.

“The decentralising of vegetable sale by setting up temporary mini-markets at bus stands, school and other open grounds and formation of special teams at the public distribution shop-level to assist people in procuring essentials were conceived and implemented to ensure that people remained indoors and prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” Thanjavur Collector, M. Govinda Rao, pointed out.

However, people coming out in search of their needs continued. In some places in Thanjavur, people claimed that they were not aware of the constitution of special teams. “I would not have stepped out of my house if I had come to know about such facility”, said a staff of judiciary, Murugan, of Kumbakonam.

Meanwhile, Kumbakonam Municipality has stepped up publicity exercise by pressing into service public address fitted vehicles to convey the message to the public about the formation of special teams and decentralisation of the Palakarai market.