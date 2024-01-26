GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Social activists honoured at Republic Day parade in Thanjavur

January 26, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Thanjavur District Collector Deepak Jacob releasing balloons during the Republic Day celebrations in Thanjavur on Friday.

Thanjavur District Collector Deepak Jacob releasing balloons during the Republic Day celebrations in Thanjavur on Friday.

A. Jainulabhudeen and T. Saravanakumar of Thirukkattupalli.

A. Jainulabhudeen and T. Saravanakumar of Thirukkattupalli. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two social activists T. Saravanakumar and A. Jainulabhudeen of Thirukkattupalli were presented with certificates of appreciation for their humanitarian service post floods in Tuticorin district recently at the Republic Day celebrations in Thanjavur on Friday.

The two, who run a mess and a fruit shop, at Thirukkattupalli near Thanjavur rushed to Thoothukudi along with men and material required to feed the flood-affected people. They managed to locate a school in Thoothukudi town with the help of their friends and prepared food and served more than 12,000 people for two days.

This was not the first time that they engaged themselves in such service. They had offered food to the people living in the coastal belt of delta districts during Cyclone Gaja and other natural calamities in the past, spending their own money. They fed around 100 people in and around Thirukkattupalli for about a month during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time too, they had spent a little over ₹1 lakh for feeding the flood-affected people in Thoothukudi. Collector Deepak Jacob, who gave away the certificate of appreciation, congratulated them.

Earlier, the Collector unfurled the national flag and took the guard of honour presented by the police contingent at the Armed Reserve Police Parade Ground, Thanjavur. A colourful cultural programme was presented by students of various educational institutions in Thanjavur district on the occasion.

Later, the Collector took part in the gram sabha at the Eechankodu Village Panchayat in Orathanadu taluk and the samabandhi bhojanam (mass feeding) at Sri Mariamman temple, Punnainallur on the outskirts of Thanjavur. At Thanjavur Corporation headquarters, Mayor S. Ramanathan unfurled the Tricolour.

At the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division’s headquarters at Kumbakonam, the national flag was unfurled by Managing Director R. Mohan.

At the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science Technology, Vallam near Thanjavur, the vice-chancellor, S.Velusami unfurled the Tri-colour. Delivering the Republic Day address, he highlighted the importance of sustainability and wanted the students to be more responsible in shaping the nation’s future.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Republic Day

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.