Social activists honoured at Republic Day parade in Thanjavur

January 26, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Two social activists T. Saravanakumar and A. Jainulabhudeen of Thirukkattupalli were presented with certificates of appreciation for their humanitarian service post floods in Tuticorin district recently at the Republic Day celebrations in Thanjavur on Friday.

The two, who run a mess and a fruit shop, at Thirukkattupalli near Thanjavur rushed to Thoothukudi along with men and material required to feed the flood-affected people. They managed to locate a school in Thoothukudi town with the help of their friends and prepared food and served more than 12,000 people for two days.

This was not the first time that they engaged themselves in such service. They had offered food to the people living in the coastal belt of delta districts during Cyclone Gaja and other natural calamities in the past, spending their own money. They fed around 100 people in and around Thirukkattupalli for about a month during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time too, they had spent a little over ₹1 lakh for feeding the flood-affected people in Thoothukudi. Collector Deepak Jacob, who gave away the certificate of appreciation, congratulated them.

Earlier, the Collector unfurled the national flag and took the guard of honour presented by the police contingent at the Armed Reserve Police Parade Ground, Thanjavur. A colourful cultural programme was presented by students of various educational institutions in Thanjavur district on the occasion.

Later, the Collector took part in the gram sabha at the Eechankodu Village Panchayat in Orathanadu taluk and the samabandhi bhojanam (mass feeding) at Sri Mariamman temple, Punnainallur on the outskirts of Thanjavur. At Thanjavur Corporation headquarters, Mayor S. Ramanathan unfurled the Tricolour.

At the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division’s headquarters at Kumbakonam, the national flag was unfurled by Managing Director R. Mohan.

At the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science Technology, Vallam near Thanjavur, the vice-chancellor, S.Velusami unfurled the Tri-colour. Delivering the Republic Day address, he highlighted the importance of sustainability and wanted the students to be more responsible in shaping the nation’s future.