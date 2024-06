Alleging denial of nomination without valid reasons for the upcoming Vikravandi by elections, social activist Rajendran climbed up an electric pole in the city condemning the Election Commission of India.

Mr. Rajendran climbed up an electric pole located on Students Road in the city on Wednesday. Later the fire service and rescue personnel and local police negotiated with him and rescued him from there. Cantonment police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.