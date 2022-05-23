Soaring fuel cost adds to burden of food delivery executives

The significant rise in fuel prices across the country has taken a toll on the income of food delivery agents; they are forced to spend a large sum to meet the fuel expenses that has crossed the level of ₹100 mark.

In Tiruchi, the price of a litre of petrol is ₹103.54. According to the delivery agents, they spend around ₹8,000 every month on fuel. "I need to fill up to three litres of petrol every day, which costs around ₹300. We'll have to forego a significant amount of our earnings to cover fuel costs," said K. Ramesh, a BA graduate who joined as a food delivery agent in 2020.

Each day, the delivery agents have to travel about 100 km to 120 km in city traffic to deliver food orders. "I have to deliver over 15 food orders every day; otherwise, my earnings would be very low, and to fulfil the daily target, I have to travel over 100 km per day," he added.

According to the food delivery partners, companies such as Swiggy and Zomato should provide travel allowance to cope with the hike in fuel expenses, and they believe fuel prices will rise even more in the coming months.

Because of the high cost of petrol, some have quit their delivery jobs, and as a result, food delivery aggregators are experiencing a labour shortage, according to the agents.

A. Saleem, a delivery executive, claims he is having financial difficulties and is struggling to make ends meet. "I've been delivering food for the past four years. However, the constant rise in petrol prices has ruined my entire budget; running a family in such a situation is a huge challenge. If the situation prevails, I will have no choice but to quit," he told The Hindu.