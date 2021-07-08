‘So far, 3,592 children have lost one parent in T.N.’

Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights Saraswathi Rangasamy on Thursday said that 3,592 children lost either of their parents to COVID-19 virus in the State.

Presiding over a review meeting here on steps taken to ensure the rights of children in the district, she said according to the available data so far, the virus claimed the lives of both parents of 93 children in the State.

While 139 children lost a parent in Karur district, two children lost both parents. Steps must be taken to ensure the well-being of the children. Officials should give top priority to them to receive benefits of the government.

Ms. Rangasamy said the Health Department had warned of a possible third wave in a few months and children and young people may be affected. Hence, the departments concerned should take speedy steps to improve health infrastructure for children.

She said no child marriage should take place in the district. Awareness must be created among the people, particularly rural people, of the ill-effects of child marriage. Officials, police, NGOsand volunteers should maintain vigil to prevent child marriages.

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, SP P. Sundaravadivel and senior officials participated.