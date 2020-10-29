SNNL adds 10 new branches

Shri Narayani Nidhi Limited (SNNL), Tiruvarur, added 10 new branches to its fold on Thursday.

The SNNL was started as Nidhi company in 2015 at Tiruvarur where it had earlier functioned as a town benefit fund since 2012. As the company’s slogan “Traditional Trust with Secured Investment” gained the goodwill of the depositors, additional branches were opened in Tiruvarur area and at Kumbakonam where a sister concern “Shri Narayani (Kumbakonam) Nidhi Limited” was set up. It has also forayed into Forex business by setting up “Karkesh Forex Services Private Limited” at Tiruvarur and Kumbakonam. With the latest expansion, the SNNL now has 32 branches across Tamil Nadu.

The SN(Kumbakonam) NL will start functioning from October 30 in a new building: Shri Narayani Anugraha, 41/41A, Gandhi Park, Kumbakonam, where the office of the KFSPL will also be housed, according to a SNNL press release.