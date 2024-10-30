Smuggling of ganja persists in trains notwithstanding regular checks

The confiscation of 1.2 kg of ganja from an unclaimed bag in the Howrah - Tiruchi express at Tiruchi railway junction in the early hours on Wednesday by a joint team comprising the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID and the Government Railway Police personnel is one more in the long list of such contraband seizures made in the Tiruchi Railway Division’s limit this year and in 2023.

Notwithstanding regular checks by the RPF Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) on board trains and on station platforms, smuggling of ganja in trains seems to persist if their seizures made in 2023 and in this year are any indication. In the last 22 months alone, 25 incidents of seizure of ganja have been reported in Tiruchi Division with the number of those arrested on the charge of smuggling the contraband being 17.

RPF sources said 130 kg of ganja were seized on board trains in 17 incidents in the Division in 2023. Eight incidents have been reported till now in the current year with the quantum of ganja confiscated being 42.6 kg. The seizures on board trains have been made by RPF teams while carrying out random checks, say RPF sources.

The Tiruchi railway junction and the Villupuram railway junction are the two major stations in Tiruchi Division’s limits where confiscation of ganja have been reported the most, the sources further said. These are the two stations where the CPDS have been deployed to check theft of passenger belongings, illegal transportation of contraband items and the movement of anti-social elements.

Senior RPF officers said smuggling of ganja were found to be happening primarily in inter-state trains especially those passing through Andhra Pradesh. Those involved in this illegal act seem to make sure that the narcotic substance is packed neatly with tapes so that the smell of ganja is eliminated and carried either in a trolley bag or large handbag by placing them beneath the berth to avoid detection, said an officer.

Although several trains passing through or terminating in the Division are checked by RPF teams, the focus is more on inter-state trains especially those coming via Visakhapatnam and other cities in Andhra Pradesh, the officer further said. The checks are also done by involving the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID of the State Police.

Those arrested on charges of smuggling the contraband are “carriers” while the kingpins manage to get away by operating from elsewhere, the officers said, adding that the “carriers” caught in the illegal act are seldom aware of the key players behind the smuggling.

The “carriers” are paid some amount for taking the contraband along with them and to hand them over to another person in this shady network. There have also been occasions when the “carriers” sensing trouble when the checks are conducted abandon the bag containing the contraband to avoid getting caught. The RPF hands over the accused and the seized ganja to the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID to initiate necessary legal action and further disposal.

