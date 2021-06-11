Smuggled gold seized from air passengers

11 June 2021 21:13 IST

TIRUCHI

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized around 3.8 kg of gold that was smuggled by two passengers at the international airport here on Thursday.

Airport sources said based on specific inputs, the Air Intelligence Unit personnel intercepted the two passengers and found the gold in plate form concealed in the air fryer and deep fryer brought by the passengers who were detained for inquiry.

The two passengers had arrived here from Dubai on Thursday evening by an IndiGo flight. The two were later arrested, said the sources.