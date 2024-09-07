ADVERTISEMENT

Smoke holds up DEMU train at Tiruverumbur station near Tiruchi

Updated - September 07, 2024 01:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The train had left Tiruchi Junction at 8.35 a.m. and the minor smoke was noticed in the last coach (power car) by the guard upon entering the Tiruverumbur railway station

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruverumbur Railway station in Tiruchi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Smoke that emanated in the last coach of the Tiruchi -Karaikal Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) passenger (Train No. 06880) while entering the Tiruverumbur railway station triggered anxious moments on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

The train had left Tiruchi Junction at 8.35 a.m. and the minor smoke was noticed in the last coach (power car) by the guard upon entering the Tiruverumbur railway station. The guard acted swiftly by stopping the train, and alerted the passengers ensuring their prompt and safe evacuation.

The station master and the railway staff at Tiruverumbur quickly responded to control the smoke using fire extinguishers. The situation was brought under control without further incident. A team of railway officials led by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi M.S. Anbalagan rushed to the scene to assess the situation. The team ensured the safety of all passengers.

“To minimise disruption, the passengers who had deboarded from the train due to the incident were accommodated in the Sawantwadi Road - Velankanni special (Train No. 00107) which was arranged to stop at all en-route stations to enable their journey, “a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

