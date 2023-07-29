Smoke from electric crematorium irks colony residents in Tiruchi

July 29, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Smoke emanating from an electric crematorium situated among residential colonies at Karumandapam in Tiruchi has raised serious health concerns among residents.

Residents of Viswas Nagar and other neighbourhoods in the locality complain of having to put up with the smoke coming from the crematorium for around a year now. At least five bodies are cremated daily at the facility, which was opened in 2009.

Smoke and fine ash from the funeral pyres engulf the area, and there is also emission of thick black smoke from the electric crematorium. Strong winds add to the woes as they carry the smoke and dust from the chimney to neighbouring streets.

S. Kumaresan, a resident of Viswas Nagar, say a bad odour emanates from the crematorium for nearly an hour after the bodies are cremated. “The stench has turned intense, and we have been struggling with this for a year now. We fear the health consequences from prolonged inhalation of the smoke.”

According to the residents, the dysfunctional pollution control device lets out toxic smoke into the atmosphere, causing much inconvenience to those living in the vicinity. The 20-metre-tall chimney is supposed to stop smoke from reaching the houses, but half of it escapes through the holes in the building.

“This has not only led to air pollution but has also made the crematorium a source of stench. The issue was taken up with the civic authorities to no avail,” says R. Mohanraj, another resident.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said the malfunctions were unavoidable as most machinery was over a decade old. “Preparation of a tender notice for the renovation of the facility is under way. We expect to complete the renovation works within a month,” the official added.