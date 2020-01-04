Smart Toilet for Tiruchi soon

Tiruchi Corporation has roped in a Chennai-based company to set up fully automated toilets in the city. The first of many to come has been set up near the K. Abhishekapuram Zonal office, adjacent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and will soon be thrown open to the public.

R. Sridhar, the contractor, said that the toilet would be fully automated, eliminating the need for cleaners and maintenance. “After a fixed number of users have used it, the toilet door will close, following an automated voice announcement asking other users to wait. Nozzles will spray water onto the floor and other areas. The entire process will only take 30 seconds after which users can use it again,” he said. Similar maintenance is also done for toilet seats, especially in ladies’ washroom where infections easily spread, he added.

The toilet structure is pre-fabricated and installed on site, Mr. Sridhar said. “The concrete external structure, weighing about 10 tonnes is ready-made and transported. The small fixtures are customisable and done on the location. In total, it takes 5-6 days for the toilet complex to be set up after which it is placed at the location,” he said. The design is made in such a way that it can be accommodated on platforms and footpaths, he said.

Mr. Sridhar's company is installing its first Smart Toilet in Tiruchi. The lightings at the toilet are sensor-based and switch on only when a user enters. This way, the civic body can save electricity. Addressing the common fear of theft of the fixtures, Mr. Sridhar said that if a fixture is removed by an unauthorised person, within 20 seconds, the CCTV camera fixed outside will capture photos and alert the control room. Similarly, in case of repairs, an alert will be sent to the company's service engineer and the corporation official in-charge. The cost of setting up the facility is ₹9.9 lakh. Corporation officials said that based on its utility, more unitgs wouldbe installed at other crowded locations in the city.